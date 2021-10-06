No one is questioning the “greenback’s” dominance. Overview for 06.10.2021

EURUSD remains under slight pressure; investors still trust in the USD.

The major currency pair is still under market pressure. The current quote for the instrument is 1.1546.

According to the official data, the German Services PMI was 56.2 points in September after being 56.0 points the month before. the same indicator for the Euro Area went from 56.3 points to 56.4 points over the same period of time.

In general, both reports are looking rather neutral. The fact that they remain above 50 points indicates the growth of optimism. However, this optimism is currently rather cautious as the pandemic continues laying down the rules.

Today’s trading session is going to be very interesting. First of all, the Euro Area will report on the Retail Sales in August, which is expected to add 0.7% m/m after losing 2.3% in July. The components of reports might be interesting.

The USA is starting to publish the employment statistics for September. The first report to be released is the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change, which may show 425K after being 374K in August. It would be a good result.