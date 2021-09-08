The Euro is actively retreating. Overview for 08.09.2021

EURUSD is being sold; investors do not resist.

The major currency pair has been falling for the third consecutive trading session. The current quote for the pair is 1.1819.

Yesterday’s statistics turned out to be rather mixed and while investors were thinking what to base on, there appeared a technical signal and then major currency pair went down.

The ZEW Economic Sentiment in the Euro Area plummeted to 31.1 points in September after being 42.7 points in August and against the expected decline to 35.3 points.

On the other hand, another estimate of the European GDP was pretty good as the indicator added 2.2% q/q in the second quarter against the previous estimate of 2.0% q/q.

Investors’ attention is now slowly switching to the meeting of the European Central Bank scheduled for Thursday. They actually started questioning the regulator’s intentions to keep its soft monetary policy in the region. This was pretty obvious after inflation in the Euro Area jumped again. Among other things, aggressively disposed policymakers continue raising concerns about excessive stimulation, thus putting pressure on global sentiment.

The Euro badly needs to hear that the ECB is considering reducing its stimulus programs. It may prevent the European currency from falling and help it reach stability.