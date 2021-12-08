EURUSD took a break. Overview for 08.12.2021

EURUSD is barely moving – there are neither statistics nor news.

The major currency pair is growing very slowly on Wednesday. The current quote for the instrument is 1.1281.

The global concern about the new COVID-19 strain is no longer devouring market players as earlier and that’s good for risky assets. However, it doesn’t bother the “greenback”: investors are currently focused on the US Fed meeting, which is one week away. during the meeting, the American regulator is highly likely to announce its detailed plan to close the QE programme.

Based on this, it will be easy to estimate that when the regulator may get back to the rate decision – right after the QE closure. That’s exactly what market players are interested in right now.

The statistics published by the US yesterday showed that the exports and imports added 8.1% and 0.9% m/m in October respectively.

After the Fed session is over, investors will switch to the American CPI report to be published on Friday, which is expected to update its all-time highs in November, the same as the month before. Earlier, the regulator said it was no longer calling inflation in the country temporary. Probably, it’s a new reality.