Dollar remains strong. Overview for 10.08.2021

Euro/dollar has renewed the low since April 4th this year and is trying to correct. The current quotation is 1.1739.

The profitability of American treasury bonds remains high after the labor market report on Friday. Further support is provided by the new vacancies information in June but for the agricultural sector: the result was 10.07 million against 9.48 million before. Employees are hired much more often, which only confirmed that the employment sector data was correctly revised last Friday.

All this might make the rhetoric of the Fed concerning the stimulation and interest rate tougher. The market is again speculating on the probability of the Fed announcing winding up of some stimulation programs by the end of this year - or even starting to wind them up in reality.

This pushes the profitability of treasury bonds upwards and makes the dollar strong.

Now we are waiting for the US inflation data that are due on Wednesday.