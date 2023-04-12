EURUSD will need strength. Overview for 12.04.2023

On Wednesday morning, EURUSD is stable but there are many interesting events ahead. The current quote is 1.0920.

Over two days, the market major used to look more than neutral: first, because the main part of investors was away from the market, and next, because the news was scarce. On Wednesday, everything changes.

In the US, the CPI report for March is scheduled for today. Anything more or less connected to prices will be in the spotlight for investors in the nearest couple of weeks. The forecast goes that inflation last month dropped to 5.2% y/y from 6.0% y/y previously. Month by month, the multiple could have grown by 0.2% after extending by 0.4% earlier.

Special attention should be paid to the base inflation report. The decline here is slower and more difficult.

In the evening, the US Fed will publish the minutes of the last meeting. Traditionally, investors look for hints on and indications of the upcoming fiscal decisions there. The main intrigue is whether the Fed will stop at the interest rate of 5% per annum or will keep pulling it up regardless of the economy being fragile.

It seems that today EURUSD will need all the powers accumulated recently. If the inflation statistics comes out strong, the dollar might start declining faster.