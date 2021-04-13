EURUSD continues consolidating. Overview for 13.04.2021

EURUSD has been trading indistinctly for the second trading session in a row in anticipation of new drivers.

The major currency pair continues consolidating on Tuesday morning. The current quote for the instrument is 1.1896.

Market players are experiencing some strain in anticipation of reports on the Consumer Price Index and the Retail Sales in the USA this week. In addition to that, the key aspect for the “greenback” right now, the US bond yield, has been lower than its usual readings recently, thus putting some pressure on the American currency.

Investors are currently counting on the inflation boost in the USA because monetary and fiscal stimulus measures work in tandem and had to influence prices. Retail sales might expand in March, thus supporting the USD behavior – manufacturers and enterprises are slowly getting back to their normal lives after the pandemic.

The Consumer Price Index report will be published tonight. Apart from it, there will be the NFIB Small Business Index for March as well as the JOLTS Job Openings for the same period of time.

On Wednesday, the USA is scheduled to publish the Beige Book – a report that combines the maximum data for all regions and economic sectors in the country.