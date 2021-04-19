The Euro intends to grow. Overview for 19.04.2021

Early in another April week, EURUSD is keeping its positive momentum.

The major currency pair intends to continue growing. The current quote for the instrument is 1.1980.

The “greenback” remains under pressure after the US bonds yield dropped. At the same time, strong numbers on the Retail Sales in the USA published last week couldn’t become a long-term support factor for the American currency.

This week of April won’t offer many statistics from the USA. However, one should pay attention to the Existing Home Sales, the New Home Sales, and the CB Leading Index for March. Also, the country is scheduled to publish preliminary reports on the Manufacturing and Services PMIs for April from Markit.

There might be some interesting news from the Euro Area. The European Central Bank is going to have a meeting and may make a rate decision. The rate isn’t expected to change but the comments from the ECB Governor Christine Lagarde might be quite interesting. She may be quite optimistic in her opinion on the anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign – it means that the region’s economy is ready for its steady recovery rate after the pandemic.

In addition to that, the Euro Area is also scheduled to report on the Manufacturing and Services PMIs for April. The same reports will be published by Germany – these numbers trigger quite sensitive reactions from market players.