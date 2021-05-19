Risk appetite pushed EURUSD upwards. Overview for 19.05.2021

EURUSD may continue growing as long as investors are interested in risky assets.

The major currency pair continues rising in the middle of the week. The current quote for the instrument is 1.2215.

Growing risk appetite helps the Euro to continue growing while the USD is under the pressure of the fact that the US Federal Reserve may stick to its current monetary policy for a long time no matter what financial markets want.

The American bond yield stopped increasing and that’s another factor that pushed the “greenback” earlier.

It’s now quite clear that the American regulator is going to support the country’s economy as long as it has to. For the USD, it’s a bearish signal.

Today, the regulator is scheduled to publish the FOMC Meeting Minutes, which will be looked through for hints at any possible revisions to the Fed’s monetary policy or economic outlook. However, market players are very unlikely to find anything. In fact, the document is already out-of-date as the Fed already told several times that it was not going to wind up stimulation.

Later in the afternoon, investors should pay attention to final reports on the CPI and Core CPI. The preliminary CPI report showed 1.6% y/y, which is not expected to change. The Core Consumer Price Index was 0.8% y/y in March and it will be better if the indicator doesn’t fall. In addition to that, the European Central Bank will publish its Financial Stability Review, which may contain the regulator’s estimates of the key economic parameters.