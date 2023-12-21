EURUSD regained balance. Overview for 21.12.2023

The primary currency pair is consolidating on Thursday. The current EURUSD exchange rate stands at 1.0949.

The market has calmed down. Investors seem to be conserving energy before the movements of Thursday and Friday when the maximum number of crucial statistics will be released. Next, market participants will go on Christmas holidays.

The US CCI by the Conference Board for December rose to 110.7 points from 101.0 points earlier. It was forecasted to extend to 104.6 points. The components of the indicator improved: the present situation index increased to 148.5 points from 136.5 points earlier, while the expectations index climbed to 85.6 points from 77.4 points previously.

For the last component, it was critical to surpass the 80 level, which means there is no chance of a recession in the next 12 months.

Overall, this report indicates inflation, showing whether US consumers are ready to spend more money.

Today, the market expects the second assessment of the US GDP in Q3 and the weekly jobless claims report.