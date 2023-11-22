EUR retreats slightly. Overview for 22.11.2023

The primary currency pair on Wednesday looks neutral. The current EURUSD exchange rate stands at 1.0910.

The US existing home sales data for October fell below expectations, dropping from 3.95 million to 3.79 million homes.

In the minutes published yesterday from the last meeting of the US Federal Reserve, concerns were expressed about the potential acceleration of inflation due to robust economic growth. At the same time, committee members agreed on the necessity of adopting a cautious approach to credit and monetary policy, lending support to the position of the USD.

Today marks the most eventful day of the week in terms of macroeconomic publications. Due to Thanksgiving on Thursday and Black Friday, investors will not have time for trading later, so the most interesting events will unfold today.

It is worth paying attention to the statistics on the volume of durable goods orders, where specific components of this report are most interesting. The November report on the consumer confidence index from the University of Michigan will also be published. In both cases, the data is expected to worsen.