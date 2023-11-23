EURUSD maintains equilibrium. Overview for 23.11.2023

There are no movements from the primary currency pair on Thursday. The current EURUSD exchange rate stands at 1.0906.

The stream of US statistics released yesterday did not impress the currency market.

Durable goods orders in the US declined by 5.4% m/m after a 4.0% increase in September. In basic terms, the indicator has remained unchanged.

The Michigan consumer sentiment index was revised upwards in November, reaching 61.3 points compared to the preliminary calculation of 61.1 points. According to the components, inflation expectations rose to 4.5% from the previous 4.4%.

Positive news came from the employment market as initial jobless claims fell by 24 thousand over the week, reaching 209 thousand.

These factors left the market indifferent: durable goods orders are a volatile report by itself, while other figures aligned with expectations.

Today is Thanksgiving Day in the US, with market activity expected to decline to near zero. The ECB is set to release the minutes of its previous meeting.