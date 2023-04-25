EUR sky-rocketed. Overview for 25.04.2023

EURUSD on Tuesday remains strong. The current quote is 1.1030.

Last night, the market was so thin that a single sparkle was enough to cause noticeable fluctuations. This is exactly what happened.

The American First Republic Bank reported a serious decline in the number of deposits in Q1 and a plan to cut down on the number of employees. All this happened after the American session closed, so the main reactions happened during the Asian session.

If the banking crisis reminds itself again, optimistic expectations that the Fed will have decreased the interest rate by the end of the year will fade away.

All in all, while the macroeconomic calendar was empty, investors enjoyed themselves.

Today take a look at the US report on new house sales in March and the Conference Board CPI for April.