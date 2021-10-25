The Euro is looking strong. Overview for 25.10.2021

EURUSD is supported by the risk attitude.

The major currency pair is feeling the global risk attitude and trying to keep its positive momentum. The current quote for the instrument is 1.1660.

The “greenback” enthusiasts’ stake on reactions of the US Fed hasn’t worked so far – the American regulator is watching the statistics in silence and trying to avoid giving any comments on the QE programme reduction. Initially, investors believed that the Fed would announce the stimulus reduction right after the data on inflation and industrial production, but in vain.

This week, the European Central Bank is scheduled to have another meeting. According to market expectations, all monetary parameters of the regulator, such as the benchmark interest rate and the QE programme volume, should remain intact. It might be not good for the Euro.

Like the United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said earlier, inflation would drop to acceptable readings in the second half of 2022. She thinks that monthly inflation managed to slow down if compared with spring and summer. However, as for YoY, the inflation rate remains high because of the 2020 low base. Yellen is sure that the US remains in control over inflation and doesn’t see any risks in expenditures and CPI data.

Inflation remains a controversial point for the US because there are no signs of a slowdown on a global scale.