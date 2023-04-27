EURUSD is ready to attack the high. Overview for 27.04.2023

EURUSD on Thursday remains strong. The current quote is 1.1050.

Last night, EURUSD rose to 1.1100, which is a local high. Though the pair failed to secure above this level, this seems to be just a matter of time.

Fears about the extension of the US banking crisis are at the market upstage these days. Everyone is keeping an eye on the situation around the First Republic Bank that received financial assistance but this never helped. The first-quarter 2023 report of the bank came out miserable, with the deposit volume declining and planned firings of the staff.

Investors concluded that the banking epidemic might spread. This can make the US Federal Reserve System pause in lifting the interest rate to not aggravate the market sentiment. The dollar dropped.

What and how the Fed will do is going to become known next Wednesday already. Until now, the market tension may be quite high.