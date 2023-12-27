EUR celebrates victory. Overview for 27.12.2023

The primary currency pair remains inclined for growth on Wednesday. The current EURUSD exchange rate stands at 1.1041.

The currency market remains weak due to the festive season, within which the absence of participants is noticeable.

Meanwhile, expectations regarding the US Federal Reserve's future interest rate cuts are growing stronger. Low liquidity levels in the market are limiting currency rate movements.

According to observations from the CME FedWatch Tool, investors estimate the likelihood of an interest rate decrease starting in March 2024 at 79%. In the meantime, the degree of optimism is increasing and now suggests the cost of borrowing will drop by 153 base points over the whole of next year.

This week is progressing fairly calmly, considering the pre-New Year mood.