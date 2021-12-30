Improved risk attitude made the Euro grow. Overview for 30.12.2021

EURUSD managed to rise; at the year-end, investors are positive-minded.

The major currency pair recovered. The current quote for the instrument is 1.1316.

Improved risk attitude helped EURUSD to rise a little bit, but the pair is still trading within the range. At the year-end, market volatility is rather low and that makes the instrument stay in a tight range.

The statistics on the US Wholesale Inventories showed 1.2% m/m in November after being 2.3% m/m in the previous month and against the expected reading of 1.5% m/m.

The “greenback” got an unpleasant surprise from the real estate market. For example, the Pending Home Sales dropped 2.2% m/m in November after adding 7.5% m/m in October and against the expected reading of 0.6% m/m.

Today, the currency market is going to wait for the Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts to be published by the European Central Bank. However, the document is highly unlikely to offer investors something they don’t know.

In the evening, the US will report on the Unemployment Claims for the previous week, which is expected to show 205K.