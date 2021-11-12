Pound renews the lows. Overview for 12.11.2021

The British pound against the US dollar renews the lows of the last 11 months. Current quotations are 1.3389.

The pound these days is definitely not an object for envy: statistics are awfully ambiguous, and the USD is pushing too hard to be opposed.

According to the prelim report, the British GDP in Q3 grew by just 1.3% q/q against the forecast 1.5% and growth by 5.5% in Q2. A decline in the British economy must be directly connected to issues with supply chains and the pandemic.

Industrial production in Britain in September dropped by 0.4% m/m, which is an unpleasant yet expected signal. The forecast was 0.2%, and a month before, this index grew by 1.0%. Manufacturing in September dropped by 0.1% m/m against the expected growth by 0.2% m/m. In construction, growth was abrupt, by 1.3% m/m against the forecast growth by 0.2% m/m. This must be a partial compensation for the decline by 0.7% in August.

Production suffers due to some issues with supply as well. This is a problem of all large economies these days, but for Britain, it is even worse after Brexit.

For Q4, there is little optimism: supply issues will be still there and might be even worse in the cold season. For the pound, this is a bad signal.