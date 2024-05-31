NZD is rising. Overview for 31.05.2024

The New Zealand dollar is appreciating against the US dollar. The current exchange rate for NZDUSD is 0.6125.

The entire strength of the Kiwi is now based on the vulnerability of the US dollar. It's quite simple: the USD decreased after yesterday's US Q1 GDP report, making way for other currencies.

The data showed that the US economy grew more slowly than projected in the January-March quarter. This opens the door for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, but only in theory. What will happen in practice has yet to be determined. Today, the market will be watching the release of the Core PCE, the most important inflation report for the Fed.

Among domestic news in New Zealand, the publication of the annual budget report attracted attention. The document indicates weak tax relief and a reduction in some expenditures due to unimpressive GDP growth.