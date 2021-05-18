Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 18.05.2021 (AUDUSD, GBPJPY, NZDCHF)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7802; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7810 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7585. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7855. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7945. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the support level and fix below 0.7655, thus completing a Head & Shoulders reversal pattern.





GBPJPY, “Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen”

GBPJPY is trading at 154.71; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 153.65 and then resume moving upwards to reach 157.05. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 151.45. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 150.65.





NZDCHF, “New Zealand Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

NZDCHF is trading at 0.6518; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6535 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6425. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6565. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6645.



