Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 22.04.2021 (AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7744; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7695 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7845. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a breakout of the upside border of a bullish Wolfe Wave pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7640. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7545. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the pattern’s upside border and fix above 0.7765.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3934; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3885 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.4195. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Double Bottom pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3805. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3715.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.7187; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7125 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7330. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7065. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6975.



