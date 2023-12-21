Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 21.12.2023 (BRENT, AUDUSD, USDCAD)

BRENT
Brent has found a foothold above the upper boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 78.05 is expected, followed by a rise to 84.40. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 73.55, which will mean a further decline to 68.75. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel with the price finding a foothold above 82.05.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is correcting after a rebound from the resistance. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6725 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6875. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 0.6605, which will mean a further decline to 0.6505. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the ascending channel with the price finding a foothold above 0.6815.
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3395 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3175. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.3515, which will mean further growth to 1.3605.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.