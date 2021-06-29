Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 29.06.2021 (BRENT, USDCHF, EURGBP)

BRENT

Brent is trading at 73.89; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may the cloud’s downside border at 73.35 and then resume moving upwards to reach 77.45. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 72.35. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 70.55.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is trading at 0.9195; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.9175 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9325. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the bearish channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9065. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.8945.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP is trading at 0.8592; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.8590 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.8650. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.8525. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.8435. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 0.8615.



