Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 27.12.2023 (EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

EURUSD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.1015 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1085. The growth could be additionally supported by a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario might be cancelled by a breakout of the lower Cloud boundary with the price finding a foothold under 1.0965, which might indicate a further decline to 1.0875.





AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

AUDUSD has found a foothold above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6815 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6895. The growth could be additionally supported by a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 0.6755, which might entail a further decline to 0.6665.





USDCHF, "US Dollar vs Swiss Franc"

USDCHF is testing the support area. The pair is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. A test of the lower Cloud boundary is expected at 0.8545, followed by a decline to 0.8465. The decline might be additionally supported by a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the upper Cloud boundary with the price finding a foothold above 0.8585, which might entail a further rise to 0.8675.



