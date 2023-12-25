Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 25.12.2023 (EURUSD, BRENT, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is rebounding from the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0975 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1175. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.0825, which will mean a further decline to 1.0835.
BRENT
Brent is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 77.45 is expected, followed by a rise to 85.00. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 74.55, which will mean a further decline to 68.05. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel with the price finding a foothold above 82.05.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD ia rising within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6765 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6925. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 0.6605, which will mean a further decline to 0.6505.
