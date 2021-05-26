Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 26.05.2021 (EURUSD, CHFJPY, NZDCHF)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.2255; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.2195 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2345. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2125. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2035.





CHFJPY, “Swiss Franc vs Japanese Yen”

CHFJPY is trading at 121.54; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 120.95 and then resume moving upwards to reach 122.45. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 120.55. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 119.45.





NZDCHF, “New Zealand Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

NZDCHF is trading at 0.6538; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6515 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6635. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6435. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6335.



