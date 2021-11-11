Ichimoku Candlestick Analysis 11.11.2021 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is trading at 1.1483 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1.1525 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1375. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the resistance area. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.1625, which will mean further growth to 1.1715.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is trading at 1853 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1830 is expected, followed by growth to 1855. An additional signal confirming the growth might be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1780, which will mean further falling to 1750.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is trading at 0.7049 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 0.7100 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6935. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the resistance level. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.7165, which will mean further growth to 0.7255. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the descending channel and securing under 0.7005.



