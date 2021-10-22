Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 22.10.2021 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.1631; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1620 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.1755. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.1550. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1455.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is trading at 1790.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1775.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1825.00. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1760.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1725.00.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.7171; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.7145 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7315. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6950. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6865.



