Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 09.11.2021 (EURUSD, GOLD, USDCAD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar"

The currency pair is trading at 1.1600 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.1605 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1505. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel, which is already being tested. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.1635, which will mean further growth to 1.1725.





XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"

Gold is trading at 1823 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1820 is expected, followed by growth to 1855. The growth can be additionally confirmed by a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1785, which will entail further falling to 1745.





USDCAD, "US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar"

The pair is trading at 1.2442 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2405 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2550. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2345, which will entail further falling to 1.2255.



