Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 29.07.2021 (EURUSD, NZDJPY, USDCHF)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.1856; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1835 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.1930. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.1755. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1665.





NZDJPY, “New Zealand Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

NZDJPY is trading at 76.51; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 76.45 and then resume moving upwards to reach 78.70. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 75.95. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 75.00. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the resistance level and fix above 77.55, thus indicating a breakout of the neckline of a Head & Shoulders reversal pattern and the start on this pattern materialization.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is trading at 0.9086; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9120 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.8955. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.9195. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9285. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the descending channel’s downsides border and fix below 0.9035.



