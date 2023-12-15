Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 15.12.2023 (EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

EURUSD is rebounding from the resistance level. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0925 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1105. Growth might be additionally supported by a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario might be cancelled by a breakout of the lower Cloud boundary, with the price finding a foothold below 1.0735, which will indicate a further decline to 1.0645.





USDCAD, "US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar"

USDCAD is testing the lower boundary of the bearish channel. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3435 is expected, followed by a drop to 1.3305. The price decline could be additionally supported by a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the upper Cloud boundary, with the price gaining a foothold above 1.3605, which will indicate a further rise to 1.3695.





AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

AUDUSD has secured above the resistance level. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6585 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6815. Growth might be additionally supported by a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the lower Cloud boundary, with the price finding a foothold below 0.6545, which could entail a further decline to 0.6455. Meanwhile, the price rise could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bullish channel, with the quotes securing above 0.6765.



