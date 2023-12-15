Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 15.12.2023 (EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"
EURUSD is rebounding from the resistance level. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0925 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1105. Growth might be additionally supported by a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario might be cancelled by a breakout of the lower Cloud boundary, with the price finding a foothold below 1.0735, which will indicate a further decline to 1.0645.
USDCAD, "US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar"
USDCAD is testing the lower boundary of the bearish channel. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3435 is expected, followed by a drop to 1.3305. The price decline could be additionally supported by a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the upper Cloud boundary, with the price gaining a foothold above 1.3605, which will indicate a further rise to 1.3695.
AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"
AUDUSD has secured above the resistance level. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6585 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6815. Growth might be additionally supported by a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the lower Cloud boundary, with the price finding a foothold below 0.6545, which could entail a further decline to 0.6455. Meanwhile, the price rise could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bullish channel, with the quotes securing above 0.6765.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.