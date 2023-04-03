Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 03.04.2023 (EURUSD, NZDUSD, GOLD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is correcting after a rebound from the resistance. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0675 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1045. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the descending Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0685, which will mean further falling to 1.0595. The scenario of the growth can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 1.0965.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3565 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3375. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3710, which will mean further growth to 1.3805.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has secured above the resistance. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 132.35 is expected, followed by growth to 136.55. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 130.35, which will mean further falling to 129.45.



