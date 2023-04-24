Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 24.04.2023 (EURUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0965 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1205. A signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0895, which will mean further falling to 1.0795.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3505 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3715. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3355, which will mean further falling to 1.3265.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is growing after a correction. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 134.25 is expected, followed by growth to 136.45. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 132.25, which will mean further falling to 131.35.



