Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 28.02.2023 (EURUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0635 is expected, followed by falling to 1.0365. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0740, which will mean further growth to 1.0835.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is testing the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.9325 is expected, followed by growth to 0.9525. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.9205, which will mean further falling to 0.9105.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is declining in a bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6775 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6495. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6955, which will mean further growth to 0.7045.



