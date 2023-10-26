Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 26.10.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD)

EURUSD , “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has secured under the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0565 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0425. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0585, which will mean further growth to 1.0675.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is growing within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 150.15 is expected, followed by a rise to 150.85. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 149.75, which will mean a further decline to 148.85.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has left the boundaries of a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6305 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6190. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6385, which will mean further growth to 0.6475.



