Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 26.04.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is correcting in a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0950 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1165. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0915, which will mean further falling to 1.0825. The growth, meanwhile, can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the Triangle pattern and securing above 1.1095.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is testing the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 133.55 is expected, followed by growth to 136.25. A signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 132.85, which will mean further falling to 131.95. The growth, meanwhile, can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 134.65.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is growing in a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3590 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3805. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3385, which will mean further falling to 1.3295.



