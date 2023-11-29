Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 29.11.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is testing the resistance level. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0965 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1055. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing below 1.0915, which will indicate a further decline to 1.0825.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has gained a foothold above the Tenkan-Sen line. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 147.45 is expected, followed by a decline to 145.35. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 149.25, which will signal further growth to 150.15.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is declining within a bearish channel. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3570 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3475. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.3685, which will indicate further growth to 1.3775.



