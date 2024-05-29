Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 29.05.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, XAGUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is correcting following a rebound from the resistance level. The pair is moving above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the Cloud’s lower boundary at 1.0835 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.0965. A rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel would be an additional signal confirming the increase. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 1.0805, indicating a further decline to 1.0715.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is testing the indicator’s signal lines. The pair is moving above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the Cloud’s upper boundary at 156.85 is expected, followed by a rise to 158.45. A rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel would be an additional signal confirming the increase. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 156.55, indicating a further decline to 155.65.





XAGUSD, “Silver vs US Dollar”

Silver is rising within a bullish channel. The pair is moving above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 31.70 is expected, followed by a rise to 33.45. A rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel would be an additional signal confirming the increase. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 30.65, indicating a further decline to 29.75.



