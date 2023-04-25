Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 25.04.2023 (GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is correcting in a forming Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2460 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2675. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2345, which will mean further falling to 1.2255. The growth, meanwhile, can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the Triangle pattern and securing above 1.2535.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is getting ready to break through the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6705 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6565. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6725, which will mean further growth to 0.6815. The decline, meanwhile, can be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.6645.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is pushing off the resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6175 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6045. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6255, which will mean further growth to 0.6345.



