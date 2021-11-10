Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 10.11.2021 (GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is trading at 1.3549 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.3590 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3375. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3685, which will mean further growth to 1.3775.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

Gold is trading at 0.7357 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 0.7390 is expected, followed by falling to 0.7255. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.7495, which will entail further growth to 0.7585.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair is trading at 0.9126 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.9145 is expected, followed by falling to 0.9020. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9185, which will entail further growth to 0.9275. The decline will be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Triangle pattern and securing under 0.9075.



