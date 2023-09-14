Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 14.09.2023 (GBPUSD, BRENT, NZDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has secured above the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.2505 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2305. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2605, which will mean further growth to 1.2695.
BRENT
Brent is growing within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 91.55 is expected, followed by a rise to 94.60. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 90.45, which will mean a further decline to 85.05.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD is correcting within a Double Bottom reversal pattern with the upper boundary at 0.6000. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.5905 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6055. A signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing below 0.5865, which will mean a further decline to 0.5775. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel with the price securing above 0.5990.
