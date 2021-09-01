Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 01.09.2021 (GBPUSD, BRENT, USDCHF)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3744; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3730 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3905. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3660. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3565. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 1.3780.





BRENT

Brent is trading at 72.56; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 71.90 and then resume moving upwards to reach 75.70. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the downside border of a Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 68.05. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 66.55. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the pattern’s upside border and fix above 73.45.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is trading at 0.9180; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.9155 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9285. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the downside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9090. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.8995. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the pattern’s upside border and fix above 0.9205.



