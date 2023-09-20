Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 20.09.2023 (GBPUSD, BRENT, USDJPY)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has secured under the lower boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.2365 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2255. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2415, which will mean further growth to 1.2495.





BRENT

Brent is correcting within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 91.34 is expected, followed by a rise to 98.65. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 90.35, which will mean a further decline to 85.05. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel with the price securing above 94.55.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 147.65 is expected, followed by a rise to 148.95. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 147.35, which will mean a further decline to 146.45.



