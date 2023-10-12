Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 12.10.2023 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, AUDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has secured above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.2275 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2505. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.2105, which will mean a further decline to 1.2010.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is rising upon breaking the upper boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1870 is expected, followed by a rise to 1925. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1810, which will mean a further decline to 1720.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is rebounding from the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.6390 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6525. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.6330, which will mean a further decline to 0.6235. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the descending channel with the price securing above 0.6465.



