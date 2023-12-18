Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 18.12.2023 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, BRENT)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2635 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2885. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.2535, which will mean a further decline to 1.2445.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has secured above the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 2015 is expected, followed by a rise to 2095. A signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1985, which will mean a further decline to 1935.
BRENT
Brent is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 76.05 is expected, followed by a rise to 80.45. A signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 71.45, which will mean a further decline to 65.05. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bullish channel with the price finding a foothold above 79.45.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.