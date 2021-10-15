Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 15.10.2021 (GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDRUB)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3688; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3620 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3895. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3495. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3405.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.7057; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.6985 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7160. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6905. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6810.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is trading at 71.45; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 71.95 and then resume moving downwards to reach 69.95. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 73.05. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 74.85.



