Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 30.11.2023 (GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is correcting within a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.2685 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2835. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.2635, which will mean a further decline to 1.2445. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern with the price finding a foothold above 1.2745.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.8785 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.8585. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 0.8885, which will mean further growth to 0.8975.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is rebounding from the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6605 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6805. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 0.6430, which will mean a further decline to 0.6340.



