Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 24.11.2021 (XAUUSD, BRENT, USDCHF)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is trading at 1794.00; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1810.00 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1720.00. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1845.00. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1885.00.





BRENT

Brent is trading at 82.05; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 80.75 and then resume moving upwards to reach 85.85. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 77.80. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 75.05. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the resistance level and fix above 82.45.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is trading at 0.9334; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.9270 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9445. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9170. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9085.



