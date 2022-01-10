Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 10.01.2022 (XAUUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is trading at 1793.00; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1810.00 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1755.00. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1825.00. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1850.00.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3581; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3565 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3770. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3405. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3315.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is trading at 115.78; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 115.60 and then resume moving upwards to reach 117.05. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 114.85. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 113.95. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 115.95.



