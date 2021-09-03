Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 03.09.2021 (NZDUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD)

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.7119; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7065 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7315. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6895. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6805.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3829; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3765 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3965. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3655. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3565.





EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.1875; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1820 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.1975. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the ascending channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.1715. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1625. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the resistance level and fix above 1.1915.



