Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 22.12.2023 (USDCHF, XAUUSD, NZDUSD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is rebounding from the lower boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.8585 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.8475. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 0.8745, which will mean further growth to 0.8835.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has found a foothold above the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 2035 is expected, followed by a rise to 2105. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 2005, which will mean a further decline to 1965.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is rising within an ascending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6240 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6385. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 0.6145, which will mean a further decline to 0.6055.



